We have an update on Loretta Lynn’s health

Just over 10 days since suffering a stroke, the legendary Loretta Lynn looks to be making a big step in her rehab and recovery. According to a statement on her socials, Loretta will now seek treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

“Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support,” read the statement on her social media channels late in the afternoon of May 15. “Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great!”

RELATED: Country legend Loretta Lynn is hospitalized following stroke





It’s certainly welcome news for countless country music fans, who were shocked to learn that the country music icon had suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on May 4. After the stroke, the 85-year-old singer was rushed to a hospital in Nashville for treatment and promptly cancelled a number of her shows. At the time, doctors said that they expected her to make a full recovery.

RELATED: A country icon sends his prayers out to Loretta Lynn

And Loretta is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, as a number of 2017 dates remain on her website’s tour schedule.

We continue to send our prayers and well wishes to Loretta, knowing in our hearts that if anyone has the drive to get better – she does.