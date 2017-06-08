When Lady Antebellum releases a video, fans can almost always count on one thing

It’s hard to believe that we’ve been enjoying Lady Antebellum’s music for 10 years! Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelly have been burning up the road and the radio for a decade now, and we just keep falling more in love with them. In fact, we’ve got five solid reasons that we’re among their biggest supporters.

RELATED: Lady Antebellum and a legendary band get the CMT Music Awards crowd on its feet

Don’t judge us, but one of the things we love most about Lady Antebellum is that they are just darn sexy. Personally, they’re all happily married with babies at home, but neither wedding bands nor parenthood negates sex appeal, which is also evident in their hot music videos. A combination of Charles’ gritty growl, Hillary’s honeyed warmth and Dave’s astonishing musical prowess, along with their subtle confidence, explains part of that appeal. But, there is also a dreaminess to everything they do that just leaves us wanting more. In fact, could we have some right now, please? An order of Lady A to go?





But wait, that isn’t all we love about this terrific trio. Sure, their ballads hit us square in the feels, but uptempo grooves like their debut single “Love Don’t Live Here,” the sassy pants “Downtown” and their thumping new single, “You Look Good,” get us on our feet and ready to go toe-to-toe with Julianne Hough.

RELATED: One of country’s most-loved bands heads to the islands for this steamy clip

We could have stopped with just three reasons to love Lady Antebellum: 1 – Hillary, 2 – Dave and 3 – Charles—but Erin Holt has a few more in this special edition of Rare Country’s 5. Be sure to check out that video and let us know if you have some ideas to add to our growing list. And check back in later in the week when we re-cap our hottest news stories in our weekly Rare Country’s 5.

Lady Antebellum’s new album, “Heart Break” is coming out this Friday, June 9 and you can buy it on CD and vinyl at Cracker Barrel stores nationwide and at CrackerBarrel.com.