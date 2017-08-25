Alec Baldwin revived his President Trump impression on “Weekend Update: Summer Edition”

In this clip from Thursday evening’s “Weekend Update: Summer Edition,” “SNL” favorite Alec Baldwin brought his Donald Trump impression back to life and reenacted the recent campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

Much like the actual rally, Baldwin’s Trump is eclipsed by the sign-loving “Blacks for Trump” guy — played by Kenan Thompson.

Later, the recently fired Steve Bannon appears to get a “proper goodbye” from Trump: “Steve, you look great. Sorry to see you go.”





“You’ve only made me more powerful,” replies Bannon.