Check out Melissa McCarthy feeling pretty before she transforms into Sean Spicer in this “SNL” teaser

Melissa McCarthy is getting a major makeover for her big “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

In this teaser promo for the upcoming episode, McCarthy lip syncs to the song “I Feel Pretty” from the musical “West Side Story” as she dances around Studio 8H. She then enters hair and makeup room and is miraculously transformed into White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“SNL” also created a highlight video package to commemorate McCarthy’s return to the show, featuring some of her best and funniest moments.





McCarthy hosts the May 13 episode of “SNL,” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosting the May 20 edition.