Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dropped a new short film that has the internet buzzing

Apple probably might have the best marketing team in the business, and they have a long history of well-timed ads that speak to the national consciousness. For their latest campaign, they’ve enlisted the acting talents of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to help promote Siri on the iPhone 7.

The Rock announced the ‘film’ on his Twitter with an over-the-top movie poster. For a moment, it seemed that the star might be prepared to release another one of his high-budget films with exploding cars and smoky-eyed heroines. But the end result was something much different — the role of smoky-eyed heroine was played by Siri, and the clip may have had a high budget, but it was still less than four minutes long.





The clip is an obvious advertisement for Apple’s iPhones and is clearly just trying to drum up water cooler conversation about Siri. But that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable. Any time The Rock sells you a product, it’s a bit harder to resist.