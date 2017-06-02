Jim Carrey could see a courtroom over his ex-girlfriend’s death in 2015

Legendary comedian and actor Jim Carrey has been out of the spotlight for a few years now. He’s returned sporting a beard and seemingly a lot more relaxed, but the star is going to have to get used to paparazzi in the near future as he’s expected to be in court over a civil suit related to the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Cathriona White, Carrey’s former girlfriend, committed suicide in September of 2015 and her parents have leveled a lawsuit against Carrey. White’s parents claim that Carrey gave their daughter drugs, specifically Percocet, Ambien and Propranolol that led to her death, the New York Daily News reported. The actor’s legal team has been working to get the case dismissed but a judge turned down his requests, setting a trial date for April of 2018.





Though the instances surrounding her death remain unclear, the coroner ruled the cause of death to be suicide. Her mother also claims that Carrey gave her daughter a number of sexually transmitted diseases.

In a statement, Carrey said, “I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cat’s troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone’s control.”

According to Page Six, the judge made it clear that she will continue to contemplate to set the date for 2018. Lawyers representing White’s mother asked the judge not to further delay the case.