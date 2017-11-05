Liam Hemsworth gatecrashes an “SNL” skit featuring his fiancée Miley Cyrus

Australian heartthrob Liam Hemsworth dropped by studio 8H for a surprise appearance on a recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.” He performed in a sketch alongside his pop star fiancée Miley Cyrus, who was the musical guest on the episode hosted by Larry David.

During a sketch that parodied the long-running game show “The Price Is Right,” Cyrus played an audience member who had been paired with a celebrity contestant — her future brother-in-law Chris Hemsworth, portrayed by “SNL” cast member Alex Moffat.

“You’re really cute,” Cyrus’s character said to Moffat’s Hemsworth.

“Yeah, sorry love, I’m married,” Moffat replied, in an over-the-top Aussie accent.

“Do you have a brother?” Cyrus asked.

Liam Hemsworth then joined his real-life ride-to-be and fake brother onstage after the latter said he wanted to “phone a friend,” — despite being informed by Beck Bennet’s gameshow host that that wasn’t an option on “The Price is Right.”

The sketch also featured the episode’s guest host Larry David as Senator Bernie Sanders and castmember Chris Redd as rapper Lil Wayne.