Now you can finally get tactical with “gunsticles,” the gonads for your gun

While there are a few countries where you’re legally allowed to own a firearms, America is the only one where your gun can have its own set of balls. That’s thanks to a company called “Working Rich LLC,” which is a selling a product called “gunsticles.” The idea is pretty much the same as “truck nuts,” but these gonads are built for your gun.

The “gunsticles” come in two colors — tactical black and dark earth. The accessory is compatible with all Weaver and Picatinny rail systems; they’ll even mount to some paintball and airsoft guns.





The company has a pretty admirable mission, they’ll ship anywhere in the United States for free and they’re based out of Reno, Nevada.

According to the website, the idea for “gunsticles” came about when one of the creators “was just looking at the barrel of an AR-15 and thought ‘wouldn’t it be funny to mount a set of balls under this?'”

Any Texans need a cool gift for dad this Father's Day? Check out our Tactical Texas Balls stickers! #gunsticles https://t.co/dN3RPTKP2m pic.twitter.com/Rl1VKxUGA9 — Gunsticles (@gunsticles) May 24, 2017

If you’re too cheap to get your hands on a pair of gunsticles, you can always pick up one of their stickers for only $1. They come in American flag shades as well as the Texas flag.