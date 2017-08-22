Rejoice! Jerry Seinfeld has new comedy special coming to Netflix

Legendary stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be returning to Netflix with a new hour-long special that promises to “go back to where it all began,” as it will be recorded at the Comic Strip in New York City — the club where Seinfeld’s comedy career began.

Netflix announced the news — rather creatively — with a photo collage via their Instagram account.

The new special is part of a lucrative contract he signed with the streaming giants that also involves new episodes of his web show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” as well as another special at some point in the not-so distant future.





