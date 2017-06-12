Remember Adam West fondly with this hilarious scene from the 1966 “Batman” movie

In this completely farcical but absolutely hilarious scene from the 1966 movie “Batman” (based on the TV series of the same name,) Batman — played by the recently departed Adam West — attempts to dispose of a bomb, but he doesn’t exactly have the best luck.

What makes the scene so funny, is that rather than being foiled by any of arch enemies, Batman’s efforts to get rid of the bomb are hindered by the very people he is trying to save — but not intentionally.





Eventually he has the opportunity to throw the bomb into the sea but can’t bring himself to do so due to a raft of adorable ducks who would be caught in the explosion.

It may have been campy, but when it came to humor, Adam West’s Batman put Christian Bale and the others to shame.