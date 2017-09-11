Reporters risking their lives to cover hurricanes is way more amusing than it should be

As Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on Florida with winds exceeding 140 miles per hour, several journalists tried their best to get up close and personal with the storm — resulting in some truly shocking moments.

CNN’s Kyung Lah was nearly struck by a falling street sign while covering the storm from Miami Beach, “If I didn’t have this steel railing, I’d be flying,” she said.

And here’s The Weather Channel’s meteorologist Mike Bettes struggling to stay on his feet in the storm:

Which some viewers found amusing:





Did @mikebettes just get hit by a little gustnado? Lol pic.twitter.com/KYKyBZwlXK — Maryland Weather (@MDwx4cast) September 10, 2017

But not everyone was amused:

As @mikebettes 's friend I am screaming at him to get inside. I — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 10, 2017

Meteorologists Simon Brewer and Juston Drake fought bravely to stay upright as they attempted to measure wind gusts reported to be at 117 miles per hour.

@SimonStormRider getting wind measurements out in the eyewall as well. Got a 117 mph wind gust. pic.twitter.com/PVEPP8FbtB — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 10, 2017

Drake was eager to update everyone on the pair’s well-being.

Wanted to let everyone know @SimonStormRider and I are okay. We are just now getting signal after getting ourselves to the end of the Keys. — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 10, 2017

Reporters from networks including CNN, MSNBC and ABC News also weathered the storm in the name of journalism:

Chris Cuomo battling Irma's full force in Naples. Peak gust 142 mph at 4:35 pm https://t.co/SBp2cjLCIK pic.twitter.com/Gv1IjMAQij — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 10, 2017

WATCH: Hurricane wind gusts billow around NBC News reporter @KerryNBC 30 miles away from the eye of #Irma https://t.co/L7DJPyNTux — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2017

.@TomLlamasABC: "It's getting worse by the minute" as center of Hurricane #Irma barrels down on Fort Myers, FL https://t.co/5Kz3EN1ESV pic.twitter.com/tAwiSixE0F — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel had a real tough time staying upright: