Reporters risking their lives to cover hurricanes is way more amusing than it should be

As Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on Florida with winds exceeding 140 miles per hour, several journalists tried their best to get up close and personal with the storm — resulting in some truly shocking moments.
CNN’s Kyung Lah was nearly struck by a falling street sign while covering the storm from Miami Beach, “If I didn’t have this steel railing, I’d be flying,” she said.
And here’s The Weather Channel’s meteorologist Mike Bettes struggling to stay on his feet in the storm:
Which some viewers found amusing:
But not everyone was amused:
Meteorologists Simon Brewer and Juston Drake fought bravely to stay upright as they attempted to measure wind gusts reported to be at 117 miles per hour.
Drake was eager to update everyone on the pair’s well-being.
Reporters from networks including CNN, MSNBC and ABC News also weathered the storm in the name of journalism:
The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel had a real tough time staying upright: