Taylor Swift’s new song sounds a lot like “I’m Too Sexy,” and people can’t handle it

Taylor Swift is back in the spotlight after she released her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” last week. To say that the song is a change from her usual country-pop brand is an understatement. In fact, her new tune borrows some of it’s rhythm from an old classic — Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.”

One YouTuber even put together a helpful little clip that shows the songs side by side:

Immediately, the internet noticed the resemblance, which was so uncanny that it prompted a Washington Post article with the exasperated-sounding headline: “Yes, Taylor Swift’s new song sounds like ‘I’m Too Sexy’ — Right Said Fred has a writing credit”





It turns out that Taylor actually sampled the 1991 pop hit. She even gave the band a songwriting credit. The lead singer of the group told the Post that he gave the musician his blessing when he was contacted by her, saying, “[Swift’s team] was really helpful, really polite, and they’ve been really communicative the whole time.”

