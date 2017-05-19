“The Daily Show” meets with a ridiculous governor candidate who can’t stop talking about doing the dirty

“The Daily Show” might not be your typical news program, but the folks behind the long-running show have a history of bringing on important guests and sending reporters to the most influential places. On Thursday night, “Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic went into the field to talk to Noah Dyer, a Democrat with hopes of becoming the future governor of Arizona. Dyer is a particularly strange candidate in that he’s ridiculously open about his “dirty laundry.” On his website, he admits that he’s in debt and admits that he has “had both deep and casual relationships with all kinds of women.”





In his interview (which was edited) with “The Daily Show” he didn’t seem to be able to stop taking about sex. At one point in the segment, Lydic joked, “you know we’re recording this.” Dyer, unfazed, replied, “I’ve had a lot of sex, I intend to keep having sex.” Later, the candidate stated, “I actually don’t want to talk about my sex life.” When pressed for more details on why he’s electable, Dyer didn’t seem to come up with any reasons. When they went into the field to talk to potential voters, there were very few people who said they’d vote for the Arizonian.

