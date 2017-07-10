The first trailer for the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has finally arrived — and it’s pretty good.

Larry’s back!

HBO has released the first teaser for the long awaited return of Larry David’s Emmy-winning creation “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars David as twisted, exaggerated version of himself in an unflattering but intentionally over-the-top depiction of his life. With 80 episodes to date, the show is one of HBO’s longest-running series of all time.





The premium network also announced that the new season will launch Oct. 1. The show has been on a hiatus since season eight wrapped in 2011, so fans have waited six long years for this moment.

Fan favorites Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove are all set to return. David created and executive produces the series with Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer.