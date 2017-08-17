Rare Humor

This compilation of football related fails will crack you up and make you wince

For those people residing in the U.S., it’s nearly inescapable. On every TV and in every publication, the buzz and energy each year is inescapable for months; when it’s football season, everyone knows. If you live in America, when late summer moves into autumn, your life gets a lot more sporty — whether you like it or not!

But if you’re a smart person, you’ll leave it to the professionals, unlike the people in this AFV compilation, who learned the hard way that football isn’t for everyone.


There are a few crashes, some bangs and plenty of wallops. Show this video to your kids if you’re trying to deter them from participating in the wonderful American pastime that is football!

