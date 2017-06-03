“This Week in Unnecessary Censorship” includes a swearing Jake Tapper and dirty “Jeopardy” answers

The week is over, which means that, once again, it’s time for Jimmy Kimmel to present “This Week in Unnecessary Censorship.”

In the latest installment of the hilarious late night clip, there’s a CNN host asking “what the f*** is going on” and Gordon Ramsey in a little bit of nastiness.

Hilariously, there’s a moment when a news anchor reports on FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump. However, in the edited clip, the word fired is replaced with something a little more inappropriate. This week there weren’t any moments where a body part was blurred out–as Kimmel’s team sometimes does, but overall, we can’t be disappointed in the week’s non-existent inappropriateness.





