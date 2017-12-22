Sometimes, the simplest of ideas are the ones that work the best. This idea is so simple, we’re shocked we didn’t think of it.





Using a broom to clean the tub makes everything so much easier. The bristles act just like a scrub brush would, but you don’t have to get on your hands and knees to get it done.

Even better, you don’t need any fancy chemical-based cleaners. Classic dish soap works just as well.

Here’s what you’ll need:

broom

dish soap

bucket

Find the full step-by-step instructions on One Good Thing.