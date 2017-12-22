Menu
elissa tyson Read this Next

Tyson forgot to do his Christmas shopping, so I came up with some last-minute gift ideas for him
Advertisement

Sometimes, the simplest of ideas are the ones that work the best. This idea is so simple, we’re shocked we didn’t think of it.


Using a broom to clean the tub makes everything so much easier. The bristles act just like a scrub brush would, but you don’t have to get on your hands and knees to get it done.

RELATED: Your kitchen sponge is filthier than your toilet, this study says

Even better, you don’t need any fancy chemical-based cleaners. Classic dish soap works just as well.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • broom
  • dish soap
  • bucket

Find the full step-by-step instructions on One Good Thing.

One Good Thing One Good Thing
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick
Rare Life

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

If your Pinterest-inspired baking turns out as a fail, here’s how to fix it
Food and drink

If your Pinterest-inspired baking turns out as a fail, here’s how to fix it

,
Tyson forgot to do his Christmas shopping, so I came up with some last-minute gift ideas for him
Rare Life

Tyson forgot to do his Christmas shopping, so I came up with some last-minute gift ideas for him

,
These easy homemade liquid motion lamps are the best way to entertain kids
Rare Life

These easy homemade liquid motion lamps are the best way to entertain kids

Advertisement