Fremont, California, Named ‘Happiest City’ In U.S.

If you’re feeling down and out, a trip to Fremont, California, might help cure your blues. Or perhaps you will want to move there permanently.

After all, according to a new study from WalletHub, Fremont is the spot where Americans feel happiest.

“Fremont, CA is the happiest city in America, and one contributing factor is that the city has the highest share of households with an income above $75,000, at nearly 80%,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said, via KTLA.

But wait. There’s more to make you smile.

“In addition, Fremont has the lowest separation and divorce rate in the country and the lowest share of adults who report having 14 or more mentally unhealthy days in the past month,” Happe said.

WalletHub’s research considered a number of factors — all based on positive psychology and general “research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America,” KTLA wrote.

The outlet that all cities were examined using “29 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to the average leisure time spent per day.”

Per WalletHub, here are the happiest places to live in the United States:

Fremont, CA Overland Park, KS San Jose, CA Madison, WI Irvine, CA Honolulu, HI San Francisco, CA Pearl City, HI Columbia, MD Scottsdale, AZ Sioux Falls, SD Huntington Beach, CA Minneapolis, MN Garden Grove, CA San Diego, CA Fargo, ND Portland, ME Seattle, WA Lincoln, NE Bismarck, ND

You can check out more details, and explanations, at WalletHub’s official ranking page right here.