Facebook, Instagram Experience Massive Outage

What would today’s world do without social media?

Well, for a few hours on Tuesday morning, the world found out — as Facebook and sister site Instagram were down for the count.

And if not down for the world, at least for hundreds of thousands of users. Facebook Messenger and Threads, also owned and operated by Meta, were also out.

The platforms have returned to normal, but not before making people wonder if they would ever again see what their social media pals were eating for breakfast.

“We know some people were having trouble accessing our apps earlier,” Meta officials said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused, and thank you for your patience while our teams worked quickly to resolve!”

Of course, they weren’t the only ones with delays in usage. YouTube also had some issues.

Loading issues reported Tuesday by YouTube users have been resolved, company officials said about two and a half hours after they first acknowledged the problems.

Per KIRO 7:

YouTube team members confirmed around 11:30 a.m. ET that they were working to fix the issues, which caused some users to see blank homepages and error messages. Just after 2 p.m., officials took to social media to share that “this is now fixed.” It was not immediately clear what caused the issues.