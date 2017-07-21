It’s hard to believe that she made this trendy top in less than a minute

I have two children, which means I don’t always have the time, energy or money to keep up with fashion trends.

But when one of my young, super trendy coworkers showed up to the office in this amazing flowy shirt, I knew I had to have one. And when I found out I could make it at home out of a plain old T-shirt, I got even more excited.

You will need:



Scissors

Chalk

T-shirt in size 4XL

The entire process took maybe 30 seconds. I just cut two flaps at the bottom of the T-shirt, then put on the shirt and tied the flaps in front of my waist. That’s it!

I would seriously wear this shirt to a potluck. It gives me plenty of room to eat lots of food! Plus, the flaps hide your belly. Win-win.

