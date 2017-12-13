Menu
wrapping gifts Read this Next

If you’re always up late on Christmas Eve wrapping gifts, these hacks are for you
Advertisement

Parents — unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re familiar with the Elf on the Shelf.

It all started with a children’s book written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell. According to Fortune:


It’s the tale of a scout elf who reports children’s behavior to Santa every night, then flies back to their homes in the morning; it’s a bit of hide-and-seek with the elf. [Aebersold and Bell] then recruited Bell’s twin Christa Pitts to quit her job as a QVC host and launch their publishing company, Creatively Classic Activities and Books… After researching the best toy manufacturers, Aebersold claims, “We found Santa, who brought us the elves.” Pitts laughs, verifying that elves all come from the North Pole. (They don’t really. They’re manufactured overseas.)

I’ll admit that it’s a cute concept, but some parents take it way too far.

RELATED: From nice to naughty, 25 Elf on the Shelf ideas for the 25 days of Christmas

Every day, these crazy, hardcore parents put their elves in different situations. Pinterest and Instagram are hotbeds of Elf on the Shelf ideas, from having the elf make snow angels in spilled flour, to having him fish for marshmallows in the toilet.

'Miley…who?' #elfontheshelf #wcw #dailydotty #dottygram AWxx

A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on

People! The name of the product tells you where to hide it! It goes on a shelf! (Tyson, who’s playing the part of my elf, sits on the counter, because he doesn’t fit on any shelf. Sorry, buddy.)

And there’s no reason to make a mess!

I mean, who feels the need to build a little door just for the elf in their home? Why would you ever do that?

Are kids even requesting this? Or is this strictly for the parents?

And what happens when your kid gets old and/or smart enough to realize that their elf toy isn’t reporting back to Santa at the North Pole every night? What a nightmare. That’ll lead to a lifetime of trust issues.

More Christmas cheer

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

One of George Clooney’s best friends proves the actor is the nicest guy ever

One of George Clooney’s best friends proves the actor is the nicest guy ever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

Illuminate your cookie swap with these Christmas lights sugar cookies
Food and drink

Illuminate your cookie swap with these Christmas lights sugar cookies

,
We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning
Food and drink

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

,
If you’re always up late on Christmas Eve wrapping gifts, these hacks are for you
Rare Life

If you’re always up late on Christmas Eve wrapping gifts, these hacks are for you

,
She shares her secret list of 200 perfect stocking stuffers all under $2
Rare Life

She shares her secret list of 200 perfect stocking stuffers all under $2

,
Advertisement