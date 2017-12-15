Menu
Teach your kids a lesson this Christmas with these awesome STEM gifts
Moms! Do you plan to hit the road this holiday season? If you do, and your kids are still little, I have some strong advice for you.


My husband, kids and I are going to Philadelphia this year. We’re flying. We drove once. We will never do it again.

Thanks to that road trip, I can now say that I’ve cleaned vomit out of a car seat by a dumpster behind a restaurant. I have also seen poop in more places than I care to mention.

So, moms and dads, I want to share with you something that my husband and I learned the hard way.

If your road trip is more than two hours long, book a flight. I don’t care what it costs. Book a flight, buy some Dramamine for the kids, and download every movie that they’ve ever even remotely shown interest in on your phone. If you don’t have a phone, buy one.

It sounds expensive, but you can’t put a price on your sanity, especially around the holidays.

You’re welcome.

