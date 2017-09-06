She brings the outdoors inside with the cutest Mason jar herb garden we’ve ever seen

When it gets cold outside, I like to have a little reminder of sunshine and beautiful days in my house. This Mason jar herb garden definitely does the trick.
Not only is this mini garden functional (and edible), it’s also beautiful to look at, thanks in part to the decorative container I found at that certain store.
You will need:
- Rocks
- Potting soil
- Decorative container (optional)
- Garden stake labels
- Permanent marker
- Mason jars
- Herbs
I planted basil, peppermint and rosemary, but feel free to use any herbs you’d like!
