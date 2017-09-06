Rare Life

She brings the outdoors inside with the cutest Mason jar herb garden we’ve ever seen

Article will continue after advertisement

When it gets cold outside, I like to have a little reminder of sunshine and beautiful days in my house. This Mason jar herb garden definitely does the trick.

RELATED: Freeze fresh herbs in olive oil for a quick start to any dish

Not only is this mini garden functional (and edible), it’s also beautiful to look at, thanks in part to the decorative container I found at that certain store.

You will need:

  • Rocks
  • Potting soil
  • Decorative container (optional)
  • Garden stake labels

  • Permanent marker
  • Mason jars
  • Herbs

I planted basil, peppermint and rosemary, but feel free to use any herbs you’d like!

More gardening tricks from Elissa the Mom

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Module Voice Image
, Rare staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement