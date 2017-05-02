She uses her leftover plastic Easter eggs to make these fun maracas for Cinco de Mayo

It’s almost Cinco de Mayo, a time for adults to indulge in guacamole and margaritas. But what about this kids?

Today, I’m going to show you a fun and easy Cinco de Mayo craft for the kids. It’s also the perfect way to use your leftover Easter eggs. (The plastic ones, not real eggs — that’d be disgusting.)

You will need:

Plastic Easter “huevos”

Plastic spoons

Colorful stickers



Masking tape

Multicolored permanent markers

Dry beans (I used navy beans)

This is a great project to do with children — or a man-child, as I did. Or you can leave the kids to their own devices and have some quiet mommy time. (Once they start shaking those maracas, you’ll miss the peace and quiet!)

