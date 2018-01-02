Happy New Year! Have you made your resolutions?

More to the point, are you hoping to become a “new you” in 2018? If you are, you may be setting yourself up for disappointment.





RELATED: Here are some foolproof ways to make your new year’s resolutions stick

Let’s be real — you’re probably not going to go to the gym every single day. You’re not going to run on trails, or stick to a diet, or wear your fitness tracker religiously, or recycle, or pressure wash your driveway whenever it looks dirty, or meditate more, or be motivated to clean your new juicer.

You’re not going to commit to bullet journaling, because who has the time needed to do something like this?

And you know what? That’s OK!

You’re not going to turn into Cindy Crawford overnight. Nobody is. And there’s nothing wrong with that. We should embrace the qualities we already have that make us unique.

I think Tyson said it best: “Like who you are! You are you! You can’t change you! Why change? Be you!”

Find some inspiration in 2018

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!