Happy New Year! Have you made your resolutions?

More to the point, are you hoping to become a “new you” in 2018? If you are, you may be setting yourself up for disappointment.


Let’s be real — you’re probably not going to go to the gym every single day. You’re not going to run on trails, or stick to a diet, or wear your fitness tracker religiously, or recycle, or pressure wash your driveway whenever it looks dirty, or meditate more, or be motivated to clean your new juicer.

You’re not going to commit to bullet journaling, because who has the time needed to do something like this?

And you know what? That’s OK!

You’re not going to turn into Cindy Crawford overnight. Nobody is. And there’s nothing wrong with that. We should embrace the qualities we already have that make us unique.

I think Tyson said it best: “Like who you are! You are you! You can’t change you! Why change? Be you!”

Find some inspiration in 2018

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
A very important message from Elissa the Mom: Tyson and I are NOT married

Your family will love this updated take on the Reuben as much as you'll love making it

10 ways to make your home smell better

10 tips for sticking with your exercise plan in the new year

