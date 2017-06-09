It may be a lot of work, but making a Double-Double Animal Style In-N-Out Burger is definitely worth the effort

In-N-Out Burger only has locations in a few states. Tragically, mine is not one of them.

I decided to take matters into my own hands and make the chain’s incredible Double-Double Animal Style burger at home. This is quite possibly the tastiest fast-food burger in existence. It contains four beef patties, four slices of cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, and In-N-Out’s “Animal Sauce.”

RELATED: Ranking fast food chains from most to least calories

And so, as Tyson pleaded with me to not “mess this up,” I proceeded to make the most delicious creation to ever come out of the Elissa the Mom kitchen.





You will need:

Burgers

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup mustard

Animal Sauce (recipe below)

1½ cups onion, chopped

8 ounces ground beef

4 slices American cheese

Bakery bun

Iceberg lettuce

Tomato slices

Pickles

Salt and pepper

Animal Sauce

1 tablespoon ketchup

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sweet relish

½ teaspoon vinegar

½ teaspoon sugar

Did you know: There’s a little trick to cooking a hamburger on the stove without the mess. Roll the ground beef into balls, put them in a Ziploc bag, and flatten them to make perfect patties.

RELATED: How to make In-N-Out Animal Style grilled cheese

By the way, this recipe only makes one burger. One. Is it a lot of work? Yes, it is. But trust me when I say, it’s well worth it. This thing is delicious.

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!