She fills a pie crust with tomatoes and cheese, and the results are unbelievably delicious

When I announced I wanted to make a classic Southern tomato pie, Tyson’s response was, “That sounds nasty.”
But after one bite, he had to eat those words — along with a big ol’ slice of pie.
If you’ve never tasted this dish, you’re in for a real treat.
You will need:
- 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup shredded Gruyère cheese
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup fresh herbs
- Parsley
- Basil
- Chives
- 1 sweet onion, chopped
- Himalayan sea salt
- Pepper
- Pie crust (store-bought or homemade — your choice!)
Did you know: An heirloom tomato is a variety that has been passed down from generation to generation of a family because of desirable characteristics.
