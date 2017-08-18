She fills a pie crust with tomatoes and cheese, and the results are unbelievably delicious

When I announced I wanted to make a classic Southern tomato pie, Tyson’s response was, “That sounds nasty.”

But after one bite, he had to eat those words — along with a big ol’ slice of pie.

If you’ve never tasted this dish, you’re in for a real treat.

You will need:

2 pounds heirloom tomatoes

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ cup shredded Gruyère cheese



½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

½ cup fresh herbs Parsley Basil Chives

1 sweet onion, chopped

Himalayan sea salt

Pepper

Pie crust (store-bought or homemade — your choice!)

Did you know: An heirloom tomato is a variety that has been passed down from generation to generation of a family because of desirable characteristics.

