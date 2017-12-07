Happy holidays! For Halloween, you met my dad, “The Marshall.” Now, in honor of Christmas, meet my mom, Sue. She’s amazing, and she gives Tyson the same look I do.





My mother’s grandmother, Rose, is from Florence, Italy, and this is her tomato sauce recipe. My own grandmother always made it for us at Christmastime.

RELATED: When skills meet passion: Getting to know the Pasta Mama

This sauce is the real deal, y’all. It contains four types of meat, and it’s served over homemade manicotti. Plus, it’s been passed down through the generations, direct from Italy.

You will need:

Sauce

4 cans whole tomatoes

4-6 mild Italian sausage links

1 pepperoni

1½ pounds short ribs

Canned pasta sauce

2 onions, finely chopped

4-6 cloves garlic

Olive oil

Sugar

Bay leaves

Meatballs

1 pound ground beef

Shredded Parmesan

Bread crumbs

1 egg

Basil

Garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Manicotti filling

16 ounces ricotta

15 ounces shredded mozzarella

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup shredded Parmesan

1 teaspoon parsley

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Dash of nutmeg

This may be an authentic Italian recipe, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to slice anything with a razor like they do in Goodfellas, Tyson.

I hope you love this sauce as much as I do. It’s my family’s Christmas gift to you!

More of my favorite family recipes

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!