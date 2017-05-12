This pretty panna cotta is guaranteed to impress, but your guests will never guess how easy it is to make

Panna cotta is one of those desserts that’s both simple and elegant. It’s also easy to tailor; you can make one in nearly any flavor, then dress it up in any way you’d like.

Serve this pretty raspberry panna cotta at your next dinner party and watch your guests’ eyes light up.

You will need:

3 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

5 tablespoons lemon juice



2 cups raspberry yogurt

½ cup raspberry sauce

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup sugar

You’ll also need a mold to create that perfect round shape.