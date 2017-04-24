Cinnamon sugar pretzels are salty and sweet, have 4 ingredients, and everyone loves them

If you can’t get enough of that Auntie Anne’s Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel, this snack has your name all over it.
Mini cinnamon sugar pretzel twists are so easy to make — really, you just coat some pretzels in cinnamon and sugar. The salty and sweet flavors complement each other beautifully, making this a great snack to serve at any party.
You can whip up these pretzels from My Heavenly Recipes in almost no time at all.
You will need:
- ¾ cup coconut oil
- ¾ cup pure cane sugar
- 3 teaspoons cinnamon
- 15-ounce bag pretzel twists
Get the full recipe at My Heavenly Recipes.