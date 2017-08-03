“I literally might die doing this”: What happens you only drink water for an entire month

From PopSugar to Thrillist to BuzzFeed, people all over the internet are taking part in the “Water Gallon Challenge.” The idea is simple enough: Drink a gallon of water each day and amazing things will happen to your body. Probably.

Jenny Sugar of PopSugar found that staying true to the regimen for three consecutive weeks led to clearer skin, reduced belly bloat, and a cubed appetite. The downside? She had to pee. A lot. And it turns out, drinking that much water is really, really hard.

RELATED: You are what you eat: These food habits will give you extra energy and make you more productive





On the more dramatic side of things, one person BuzzFeed convinced to take part in the challenge said he literally might die giving up coffee.

Do you think you could make it with nothing but water to drink for thirty days? Watch what happens to people during BuzzFeed’s experiment.