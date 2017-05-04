Kick off summer with a festive taco party — here’s how to set up the perfect buffet

If you’ve got tacos on the brain, here’s how to set up the perfect taco bar.
Gather all your ingredients and call all your friends. They will love this adorable serving table, and you’ll love how easy it is to set up. Adding little touches of decoration, like a runner and colorful flowers, can make all the difference in how festive your table looks.
This video from LEAF shows exactly how to set it up in ten easy steps.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the bar:
- sparkling water
- beer
- tequila
- margarita mix
- limes and cilantro, for garnish
For the food buffet:
- chips and salsa
- guacamole
- rice and beans
- grilled corn
- grilled veggies
- hot sauce
- pico de gallo
- protein of your choice
- tortillas
For the table decor:
- table runner
- miscellaneous items to serve as risers
- place settings
- colorful flowers
- mismatched vases