Kick off summer with a festive taco party — here’s how to set up the perfect buffet

If you’ve got tacos on the brain, here’s how to set up the perfect taco bar.

Gather all your ingredients and call all your friends. They will love this adorable serving table, and you’ll love how easy it is to set up. Adding little touches of decoration, like a runner and colorful flowers, can make all the difference in how festive your table looks.

This video from LEAF shows exactly how to set it up in ten easy steps.





Here’s what you’ll need:

For the bar:

sparkling water

beer

tequila

margarita mix

limes and cilantro, for garnish

For the food buffet:

chips and salsa

guacamole

rice and beans

grilled corn

grilled veggies

hot sauce

pico de gallo

protein of your choice

tortillas

For the table decor: