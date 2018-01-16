Menu
7 fascinating facts about the most important meal of the day
You’ve tried cheeseburger pizza and cheeseburger soup; now try this cheeseburger salad.

It has all the classic Big Mac toppings with that special sauce as a dressing. Lucky for us, it’s also low-carb, sugar-free, and dairy-free.


Find the full recipe on Wholesome Yum.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the salad:

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 8 oz romaine lettuce
  • 1 cup tomatoes (chopped)
  • ¾ cup cheddar cheese (shredded)
  • ½ cup pickles (diced)

For the dressing

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp pickles (diced)
  • 2 tsp mustard
  • 1 tsp white vinegar
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 1½ tbsp powdered erythritol (or any sweetener of choice; adjust to taste)
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
