You’ve tried cheeseburger pizza and cheeseburger soup; now try this cheeseburger salad.
It has all the classic Big Mac toppings with that special sauce as a dressing. Lucky for us, it’s also low-carb, sugar-free, and dairy-free.
Find the full recipe on Wholesome Yum.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the salad:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 8 oz romaine lettuce
- 1 cup tomatoes (chopped)
- ¾ cup cheddar cheese (shredded)
- ½ cup pickles (diced)
For the dressing
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp pickles (diced)
- 2 tsp mustard
- 1 tsp white vinegar
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1½ tbsp powdered erythritol (or any sweetener of choice; adjust to taste)