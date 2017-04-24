Don’t let its color frighten you — this white hot chocolate is delicious and packed with superfoods

Who says hot chocolate can’t be healthy?

We already knew dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants and other benefits. This recipe is made with white chocolate, but it’s still insanely healthy because it contains matcha, a form of green tea that can boost metabolism, protect against cancer and heart disease, and regulate blood sugar.

RELATED: This lava cake is the best of both worlds because it’s packed with superfood

As an added bonus, this hot chocolate is made with coconut milk, so there’s a hint of tropical flavor mixed in with the matcha. So don’t let the green color throw you off — this drink is super delicious.





You will need:

½ cup white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate

13-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

2½ teaspoons matcha

Top your hot chocolate with marshmallows and more matcha. Follow along with a written recipe here.