These mini pizza tacos couldn’t be any more adorable or delicious

Now that football season is finally here, it’s time to start planning menus for tailgates and watch parties.

The team over at Twisted has really outdone themselves with the invention of the mini pizza taco — a combination of everyone’s favorite two foods that will sure to be a crowd pleaser no matter who wins the big game!

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 5 10″ tortillas
  • ¼ cup butter, melted
  • 1 tsp garlic powder

  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 cup pizza sauce
  • 1½ cup grated mozzarella
  • Pepperoni slices

Find the full recipe on Twisted.

