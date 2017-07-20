Rare Life

How to have a perfect summer weekend

Summer will be over before you know it. We want to take advantage of every remaining weekend of beautiful weather.

Here are some easy ways to spice up the final days of summer.

  • Serve burgers made with healthier and tastier patties.
  • Master some simple, crowd-pleasing cocktails.
  • Head to the beach and strike up a conversation with someone new.

  • Take a road trip and discover a new bar.
  • Remember that fireworks aren’t just for the 4th.
  • Don’t forget to apply (and reapply) sunscreen!
  • Skip the gym and exercise in the great outdoors.
