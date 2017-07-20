How to have a perfect summer weekend

Summer will be over before you know it. We want to take advantage of every remaining weekend of beautiful weather.
RELATED: Summer will end before you know it — here’s how to make the most of the remaining days
Here are some easy ways to spice up the final days of summer.
- Serve burgers made with healthier and tastier patties.
- Master some simple, crowd-pleasing cocktails.
- Head to the beach and strike up a conversation with someone new.
- Take a road trip and discover a new bar.
- Remember that fireworks aren’t just for the 4th.
- Don’t forget to apply (and reapply) sunscreen!
- Skip the gym and exercise in the great outdoors.