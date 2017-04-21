Students at these big colleges take more than 4 years to graduate

Getting a degree isn’t just a financial investment — it’s also a major investment of time. Along with researching tuition costs, it’s important to understand how long it will take to graduate before you choose a school to attend.

That’s why the data analysts at StartClass, an education data site by Graphiq, found the large American universities where the most students take longer than four years to graduate. To do this, they used 2015 data (the most recent available) from the National Center for Education Statistics Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to look at graduation rates at colleges with more than 15,000 undergraduates enrolled. The analysts ranked the schools by the percentage of students who took more than four and no more than six years to graduate. Only colleges with 25 percent or more of its students staying longer than four years were included in this ranking.





The results are ordered by the difference between each institution’s six-year and four-year graduation rate. It is important to note that the six-year graduation rate encompasses all students who graduated within six years, including the students who graduated in four years. For example, Drexel University has a six-year graduation rate of 70 percent and a four-year rate of 28 percent. This means that 42 percent of its enrollees took between four and six years to graduate. This score places Drexel University at No. 4 on our list.

When ties occur, universities are ranked by their six-year graduation rates and then by their Smart Rating. The Smart Rating is a score out of 100 that takes into account an institution’s academic excellence, expert reviews, admissions selectivity, career readiness and financial affordability.

If you’ve just been accepted to one of the colleges on this list, you might want to make sure you’re ready for the long haul. Four years from now, you don’t want to be surprised by credits you still need to complete.

Note: It is possible for universities to have above-average four-year graduation rates and still make this list.

53. Ball State University

Location: Muncie, Ind.

Muncie, Ind. Smart Rating: 86.43

86.43 Undergraduates: 16,602

16,602 Graduation rates Four-year: 35% Six-year: 60% 25% stay between 4 and 6 years



52. Towson University

Location: Towson, Md.

Towson, Md. Smart Rating: 87.7

87.7 Undergraduates: 19,049

19,049 Graduation rates Four-year: 40% Six-year: 65% 25% stay between 4 and 6 years



51. Washington State University

Location: Pullman, Wash.

Pullman, Wash. Smart Rating: 87.32

87.32 Undergraduates: 24,470

24,470 Graduation rates Four-year: 40% Six-year: 65% 25% stay between 4 and 6 years



50. University of California, Riverside

Location: Riverside, Calif.

Riverside, Calif. Smart Rating: 90.07

90.07 Undergraduates: 18,607

18,607 Graduation rates Four-year: 41% Six-year: 66% 25% stay between 4 and 6 years



49. University of Georgia

Location: Athens, Ga.

Athens, Ga. Smart Rating: 92.31

92.31 Undergraduates: 27,547

27,547 Graduation rates Four-year: 57% Six-year: 82% 25% stay between 4 and 6 years



48. Texas Tech University

Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Smart Rating: 87.5

87.5 Undergraduates: 29,237

29,237 Graduation rates Four-year: 33% Six-year: 59% 26% stay between 4 and 6 years



47. University of Kentucky

Location: Lexington, Ky.

Lexington, Ky. Smart Rating: 87.72

87.72 Undergraduates: 22,705

22,705 Graduation rates Four-year: 34% Six-year: 60% 26% stay between 4 and 6 years



46. University of Kansas

Location: Lawrence, Kan.

Lawrence, Kan. Smart Rating: 87.12

87.12 Undergraduates: 19,245

19,245 Graduation rates Four-year: 36% Six-year: 62% 26% stay between 4 and 6 years



45. University of Colorado Boulder

Location: Boulder, Colo.

Boulder, Colo. Smart Rating: 89.12

89.12 Undergraduates: 27,142

27,142 Graduation rates Four-year: 44% Six-year: 70% 26% stay between 4 and 6 years



44. Illinois State University

Location: Normal, Ill.

Normal, Ill. Smart Rating: 86.75

86.75 Undergraduates: 18,426

18,426 Graduation rates Four-year: 46% Six-year: 72% 26% stay between 4 and 6 years



43. University of Illinois at Chicago

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Chicago, Ill. Smart Rating: 88.09

88.09 Undergraduates: 17,575

17,575 Graduation rates Four-year: 30% Six-year: 57% 27% stay between 4 and 6 years



42. Oklahoma State University

Location: Stillwater, Okla.

Stillwater, Okla. Smart Rating: 87.69

87.69 Undergraduates: 21,177

21,177 Graduation rates Four-year: 33% Six-year: 60% 27% stay between 4 and 6 years



41. University of South Florida

Location: Tampa, Fla.

Tampa, Fla. Smart Rating: 88.05

88.05 Undergraduates: 31,111

31,111 Graduation rates Four-year: 36% Six-year: 63% 27% stay between 4 and 6 years



40. Colorado State University

Location: Fort Collins, Colo.

Fort Collins, Colo. Smart Rating: 88.09

88.09 Undergraduates: 23,917

23,917 Graduation rates Four-year: 37% Six-year: 64% 27% stay between 4 and 6 years



39. Appalachian State University

Location: Boone, N.C.

Boone, N.C. Smart Rating: 87.5

87.5 Undergraduates: 16,290

16,290 Graduation rates Four-year: 42% Six-year: 69% 27% stay between 4 and 6 years



38. Hunter College

Location: New York, N.Y.

New York, N.Y. Smart Rating: 87.62

87.62 Undergraduates: 16,550

16,550 Graduation rates Four-year: 22% Six-year: 50% 28% stay between 4 and 6 years



37. Temple University

Location: Philadelphia, Pa.

Philadelphia, Pa. Smart Rating: 88.32

88.32 Undergraduates: 28,609

28,609 Graduation rates Four-year: 38% Six-year: 66% 28% stay between 4 and 6 years



36. Baruch College

Location: New York, N.Y.

New York, N.Y. Smart Rating: 89.25

89.25 Undergraduates: 15,254

15,254 Graduation rates Four-year: 39% Six-year: 67% 28% stay between 4 and 6 years



35. Purdue University

Location: West Lafayette, Ind.

West Lafayette, Ind. Smart Rating: 91.45

91.45 Undergraduates: 30,560

30,560 Graduation rates Four-year: 42% Six-year: 70% 28% stay between 4 and 6 years



34. Michigan State University

Location: East Lansing, Mich.

East Lansing, Mich. Smart Rating: 91.2

91.2 Undergraduates: 39,143

39,143 Graduation rates Four-year: 50% Six-year: 78% 28% stay between 4 and 6 years



33. University of Texas at Austin

Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Smart Rating: 92.85

92.85 Undergraduates: 39,619

39,619 Graduation rates Four-year: 51% Six-year: 79% 28% stay between 4 and 6 years



32. University of Wisconsin–Madison

Location: Madison, Wis.

Madison, Wis. Smart Rating: 93.14

93.14 Undergraduates: 30,991

30,991 Graduation rates Four-year: 55% Six-year: 83% 28% stay between 4 and 6 years



31. California State University, Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles, Calif. Smart Rating: 86.46

86.46 Undergraduates: 23,458

23,458 Graduation rates Four-year: 7% Six-year: 36% 29% stay between 4 and 6 years



30. Louisiana State University

Location: Baton Rouge, La.

Baton Rouge, La. Smart Rating: 88.98

88.98 Undergraduates: 26,156

26,156 Graduation rates Four-year: 38% Six-year: 67% 29% stay between 4 and 6 years



29. Mississippi State University

Location: Starkville, Miss.

Starkville, Miss. Smart Rating: 87.14

87.14 Undergraduates: 17,421

17,421 Graduation rates Four-year: 31% Six-year: 61% 30% stay between 4 and 6 years



28. Auburn University

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Auburn, Ala. Smart Rating: 88.87

88.87 Undergraduates: 21,786

21,786 Graduation rates Four-year: 38% Six-year: 68% 30% stay between 4 and 6 years



27. Iowa State University

Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Smart Rating: 89.35

89.35 Undergraduates: 30,034

30,034 Graduation rates Four-year: 38% Six-year: 68% 30% stay between 4 and 6 years



26. Texas A&M University

Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Smart Rating: 91.86

91.86 Undergraduates: 48,959

48,959 Graduation rates Four-year: 49% Six-year: 79% 30% stay between 4 and 6 years



25. University of California, Davis

Location: Davis, Calif.

Davis, Calif. Smart Rating: 92.74

92.74 Undergraduates: 28,257

28,257 Graduation rates Four-year: 51% Six-year: 81% 30% stay between 4 and 6 years



24. University of California, San Diego

Location: La Jolla, Calif.

La Jolla, Calif. Smart Rating: 94.08

94.08 Undergraduates: 26,590

26,590 Graduation rates Four-year: 56% Six-year: 86% 30% stay between 4 and 6 years



23. Queens College

Location: Flushing, N.Y.

Flushing, N.Y. Smart Rating: 87.72

87.72 Undergraduates: 16,100

16,100 Graduation rates Four-year: 25% Six-year: 56% 31% stay between 4 and 6 years



22. Oregon State University

Location: Corvallis, Ore.

Corvallis, Ore. Smart Rating: 87.29

87.29 Undergraduates: 24,612

24,612 Graduation rates Four-year: 30% Six-year: 61% 31% stay between 4 and 6 years



21. University of Oklahoma

Location: Norman, Okla.

Norman, Okla. Smart Rating: 88.68

88.68 Undergraduates: 21,297

21,297 Graduation rates Four-year: 35% Six-year: 66% 31% stay between 4 and 6 years



20. University of Central Florida

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. Smart Rating: 88.19

88.19 Undergraduates: 54,662

54,662 Graduation rates Four-year: 36% Six-year: 67% 31% stay between 4 and 6 years



19. University of Tennessee

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Knoxville, Tenn. Smart Rating: 88.91

88.91 Undergraduates: 21,863

21,863 Graduation rates Four-year: 37% Six-year: 68% 31% stay between 4 and 6 years



18. University of Houston

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Smart Rating: 87.21

87.21 Undergraduates: 34,830

34,830 Graduation rates Four-year: 16% Six-year: 48% 32% stay between 4 and 6 years



17. Florida International University

Location: Miami, Fla.

Miami, Fla. Smart Rating: 87.12

87.12 Undergraduates: 41,032

41,032 Graduation rates Four-year: 20% Six-year: 52% 32% stay between 4 and 6 years



16. University of New Mexico

Location: Albuquerque, N.M.

Albuquerque, N.M. Smart Rating: 86.4

86.4 Undergraduates: 21,347

21,347 Graduation rates Four-year: 15% Six-year: 48% 33% stay between 4 and 6 years



15. San Diego State University

Location: San Diego, Calif.

San Diego, Calif. Smart Rating: 89.27

89.27 Undergraduates: 29,253

29,253 Graduation rates Four-year: 33% Six-year: 66% 33% stay between 4 and 6 years



14. North Carolina State University

Location: Raleigh, N.C.

Raleigh, N.C. Smart Rating: 91.09

91.09 Undergraduates: 24,111

24,111 Graduation rates Four-year: 41% Six-year: 74% 33% stay between 4 and 6 years



13. California State University, Fresno

Location: Fresno, Calif.

Fresno, Calif. Smart Rating: 86.82

86.82 Undergraduates: 21,482

21,482 Graduation rates Four-year: 14% Six-year: 49% 35% stay between 4 and 6 years



12. University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Location: Lincoln, Neb.

Lincoln, Neb. Smart Rating: 88.49

88.49 Undergraduates: 20,182

20,182 Graduation rates Four-year: 32% Six-year: 67% 35% stay between 4 and 6 years



11. University of Utah

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Smart Rating: 88.78

88.78 Undergraduates: 23,794

23,794 Graduation rates Four-year: 24% Six-year: 60% 36% stay between 4 and 6 years



10. Grand Valley State University

Location: Allendale, Mich.

Allendale, Mich. Smart Rating: 86.39

86.39 Undergraduates: 21,972

21,972 Graduation rates Four-year: 33% Six-year: 70% 37% stay between 4 and 6 years



9. University of Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Smart Rating: 86.77

86.77 Undergraduates: 25,009

25,009 Graduation rates Four-year: 25% Six-year: 63% 38% stay between 4 and 6 years



8. California State University, Fullerton

Location: Fullerton, Calif.

Fullerton, Calif. Smart Rating: 87.79

87.79 Undergraduates: 33,144

33,144 Graduation rates Four-year: 14% Six-year: 53% 39% stay between 4 and 6 years



7. San Jose State University

Location: San Jose, Calif.

San Jose, Calif. Smart Rating: 86.7

86.7 Undergraduates: 26,822

26,822 Graduation rates Four-year: 8% Six-year: 48% 40% stay between 4 and 6 years



6. California Polytechnic State University

Location: San Luis Obispo, Calif.

San Luis Obispo, Calif. Smart Rating: 90.28

90.28 Undergraduates: 20,049

20,049 Graduation rates Four-year: 29% Six-year: 70% 41% stay between 4 and 6 years



5. Georgia Institute of Technology

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Atlanta, Ga. Smart Rating: 94.52

94.52 Undergraduates: 15,142

15,142 Graduation rates Four-year: 41% Six-year: 82% 41% stay between 4 and 6 years



4. California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Location: Pomona, Calif.

Pomona, Calif. Smart Rating: 87.26

87.26 Undergraduates: 22,157

22,157 Graduation rates Four-year: 10% Six-year: 52% 42% stay between 4 and 6 years



3. Drexel University

Location: Philadelphia, Pa.

Philadelphia, Pa. Smart Rating: 87.43

87.43 Undergraduates: 16,464

16,464 Graduation rates Four-year: 28% Six-year: 70% 42% stay between 4 and 6 years



2. California State University, Long Beach

Location: Long Beach, Calif.

Long Beach, Calif. Smart Rating: 87.88

87.88 Undergraduates: 32, 195

32, 195 Graduation rates Four-year: 14% Six-year: 60% 46% stay between 4 and 6 years



1. Brigham Young University