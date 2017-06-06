There is nothing wrong with wanting a little alone time

This personal pop-up tent is perfect for anyone who lives a hectic life that doesn’t offer much alone time. Pause Pod offers users the opportunity for alone time at the drop of a hat. Whether you are at home with kids or in a fast-paced office, Pause Pod can help you regain your sanity with a little alone time.

The Pause Pod conveniently folds up for easy travel and can be set up in a matter of seconds.

There is nothing wrong with needing a little alone time. A few moments of piece and quiet can set the tone of your whole day.



