These magic laundry balls can replace your detergent for 1,000 washes

Imagine how much money you could save if you didn’t have to buy laundry detergent.

These magical laundry balls, called Crystal Wash, promise to replace your detergent and get your clothes cleaner than regular old detergent does. Instead of using soap to draw out the dirt, the crystals changes the water at a chemical level, so it becomes more like hydrogen peroxide, which works to draw dirt out.

Sounds magical, right? Science is pretty great sometimes, especially when it saves us money!

RELATED: 5 tips for a better laundry experience





These balls last up to 1,000 washes because the crystals can recharge in the sun. Don’t ask us how it works, but if you want to know, everything is explained in this video from the company.

Plus, they don’t put chemicals into your clothes and the environment like detergents do, so it’s really a win-win.

Watch to see one mom’s review as she tests this innovative product.