Hawaii doesn’t have to be expensive — here are 5 sightseeing spots you can visit for free

Hawaii is a wonderful place to vacation, but it’s also expensive.
However, not everything in the Aloha State has to break the bank. Here are five Hawaiian sightseeing spots that you can visit for the low, low price of — free!
- Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline, Oahu
- Mauna Kea Summit, perfect for stargazing!
- Wailua River State Park, Kauai, which features Hawaii’s only navigable river
- Kalaupapa Lookout, a gorgeous view surrounded by water on three sides
- Garden of the Gods, which has a lunar-like landscape