Turn your backyard campout into a comfortable palace with these creative hacks

If your kids love camping, they will love the simple joy of upgrading the tent with some simple hacks.

Think of their excitement when they realize they can actually sleep on a swim raft. And who doesn’t love a good use for pool noodles? Cover your tent ropes with noodles to prevent people from tripping as they walk past. Add a doormat to make the place feel more homey and keep the dirt out.

Your kids will love turning their tent into a real fort with all these upgrades!



