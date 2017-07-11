A 21-year-old woman was splashed with acid on her birthday — now a man alleged to be the attacker has turned himself in

In a series of tweets, Resham Khan explained on Twitter that she was driving through East London on her 21st birthday in late June when she says “a man threw acid through [her] window.”

“The pain was excruciating, I was struggling to close the window. I saw my clothes burn away in front of me. We stripped off in the middle of the road, running around screaming and begging for water,” she said. She was driving with her cousin, who was put in a coma for an operation.





A few days after the horrific accident, a classmate set up a GoFundMe page to “provide additional support.” The page has raised over £56,000. Khan had only been back in England for a few days when the horrific attack occurred, as she had been studying abroad in Cyprus.

Thankfully, the man believed to be responsible for the tragedy has turned himself in to the authorities. According to the New York Post, 24-year-old Josh Tomlin was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. Police had been searching for Tomlin for three weeks, and Scotland Yard said that their investigation is continuing.