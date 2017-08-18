A California couple was separated in the chaos of Barcelona’s terror attack, and now, the man’s family is desperate to find him

A California couple vacationing in Spain became separated in the chaos that took place during the terrorist attack Thursday in the streets of Barcelona, and now, 43-year-old Jared Tucker is reportedly missing, according to San Francisco’s KGO-TV.

The terrorist attack killed 13 people and injured many more. Tucker was with his wife, Heidi, on a two-week European vacation.

“They were walking through downtown when he stopped to use the restroom,” brother-in-law Kalani Kalanui told the news station. “Moments later, all hell broke loose, and Heidi was swept up in the terrified crowd, and she lost sight of Jared.”





Tucker’s relatives are trying to get information on his whereabouts from the U.S. consulate and Red Cross, but so far have come up empty.

According to KGO-TV, the U.S. State Department has confirmed an American citizen was injured in the terror attack but has not provided a name or confirmed that it is Tucker.

The couple from the East Bay has been married for only a year.

“We just want him to come home,” Kalanui said.