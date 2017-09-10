A day after news of his son’s death, Eric Bolling gives supporters his heartfelt thanks

With the loss of their 19-year-old son, former Fox News host Eric Bolling and his wife Adrienne are living a parent’s worst nightmare.

RELATED: Eric Bolling just made a heartbreaking statement about the death of his 19-year-old son

In lieu of an autopsy and definitive proof on the cause of Eric Chase Bolling Jr.’s death, Bolling asked on Saturday for the public to “please respect [the family’s] grieving period.”

In earlier tweet, he requested thoughts and prayers and said he and his wife were “devastated.”





Bolling again took to Twitter on Sunday to thank people for their support during this dark time.

We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received. Adrienne and I thank you all and ask that you please keep us in your prayers. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 10, 2017

RELATED: Fox News confirms the death of Eric Bolling’s son, Eric Chase Jr.

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support we have received. Adrienne and I thank you all and ask that you please keep us in your prayers,” he tweeted, again asking for prayers.

Bolling was described by journalist Yashar Ali as “incredibly devoted” to his son. An autopsy will be performed next week to determine the cause of death.