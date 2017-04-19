A known gang member took a hammer and a knife to the mother of his child outside of a McDonald’s, and now he’s on the loose

A frightening act of violence took place Tuesday night in Chatsworth, Calif. in a McDonald’s parking lot when a man reported to be a known gang member with a history of assaults on police officers took a hammer and butcher knife to the mother of his child after an argument in a car.

Police have identified 20-year-old Angel Rios as the assailant.

The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and multiple broken bones in her hands and arms. She is listed in serious but stable condition, KABC reported.





Police say the assault took place just before 6 p.m. outside of a McDonalds. The employees said that they were so busy that they had no idea about what had taken place outside the establishment.

A third person, described as a friend by KTLA, tried to take the victim to the hospital but her injuries were too serious. That person pulled over and called 911.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Rios is known to police as a gang member who has a history of assaults on police officers.

What exactly led to the assault on the woman is not clear at this time.

Police recovered the hammer and butcher knife at the scene, but they have not arrested Rios.

Rios fled the scene. He’s said to have black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.