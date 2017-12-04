A special education teacher has been fired from her job after being accused of having sex with a student.

KDKA-TV reports the abuse happened at Summit Academy, a private school for court-adjudicated youth between the ages of 14 and 19.





According to court documents, Summit hired 24-year-old Jordan Ondish in June.

Investigators say staff found a cellphone in the victim’s room and confiscated it. Students at Summit aren’t allowed phones.

They say that phone had explicit text messages between the victim and his teacher. A criminal complaint outlined by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette alleges that Ondish purchased the cell phone for her victim.

“The criminal complaint says the victim told school officials that he had sex with Ondish more than once in her classroom in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving,” reports KDKA.

She’s charged with institutional sexual assault.

A Twitter account that appears to belong to Ondish paints a picture of a young woman who loves country star Carrie Underwood, and the TV show, “Gossip Girl.”

A call seeking comment from her attorney wasn’t returned to the Associated Press.

A spokesman for Summit Academy, had this to say to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“The administration at Summit Academy was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student and it was immediately reported to state police,” Dick Roberts explained. “The teacher was then terminated.”

Ondish was released on a $30,000 bond on Monday.

According to WPXI, she faces a preliminary hearing in 2018.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press