Menu
IE Read this Next

A journal reveals the heartbreaking final words of a girl who committed suicide to escape her bullies
Advertisement

A special education teacher has been fired from her job after being accused of having sex with a student.

KDKA-TV reports the abuse happened at Summit Academy, a private school for court-adjudicated youth between the ages of 14 and 19.


According to court documents, Summit hired 24-year-old Jordan Ondish in June.

KDKA/Screenshot

Investigators say staff found a cellphone in the victim’s room and confiscated it. Students at Summit aren’t allowed phones.

They say that phone had explicit text messages between the victim and his teacher. A criminal complaint outlined by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette alleges that Ondish purchased the cell phone for her victim.

“The criminal complaint says the victim told school officials that he had sex with Ondish more than once in her classroom in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving,” reports KDKA.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

She’s charged with institutional sexual assault.

A Twitter account that appears to belong to Ondish paints a picture of a young woman who loves country star Carrie Underwood, and the TV show, “Gossip Girl.”

A call seeking comment from her attorney wasn’t returned to the Associated Press.

A spokesman for Summit Academy, had this to say to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“The administration at Summit Academy was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student and it was immediately reported to state police,” Dick Roberts explained. “The teacher was then terminated.”

Ondish was released on a $30,000 bond on Monday.

According to WPXI, she faces a preliminary hearing in 2018.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press

Douglas Barclay About the author:
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

After a jury found her guilty, a former Florida Democrat representative is headed to prison
Across the U.S.A.

After a jury found her guilty, a former Florida Democrat representative is headed to prison

,
A California teen has confessed to molesting a staggering number of kids since he was 10 years old
Across the U.S.A.

A California teen has confessed to molesting a staggering number of kids since he was 10 years old

,
The country star who made CMA Awards about him versus Donald Trump has doubled down
Across the U.S.A.

The country star who made CMA Awards about him versus Donald Trump has doubled down

,
A teacher’s alleged “I want your hands on me” messages apparently led to a wild romp in the park
Across the U.S.A.

A teacher’s alleged “I want your hands on me” messages apparently led to a wild romp in the park

,
Advertisement