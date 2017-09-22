A Florida neighborhood is worried after a second sinkhole forms on their street

Some neighbors are packing up their belongings in response to a sinkhole that formed on a Florida road only days after another sinkhole partially swallowed a house on the same street.

A portion of Garry and Ellen Miller’s Apopka home of 49 years dropped into a 20 by 15-foot sinkhole on Tuesday. By Thursday, the hole grew to be nearly 40 feet wide. Another sinkhole formed on Thursday between a greenhouse and a home. The second sinkhole was 30 by 30-feet. Neighbors are preparing for their houses to become the next victims.

RELATED: This scary moment shows roads flowing like rivers as Hurricane Maria pounds the Caribbean





“You’d have to be crazy not to be worried about it if one opens right next door to you,” said David Carpenter, whose house is only 100 feet from the second sinkhole.

Dr. Manoj Chopra of the University of Central Florida and other experts say that Hurricane Irma is partially to blame the formation of the sinkholes, and the fear of more to come. Chopra explains, “the sudden increase in water levels, it causes a tremendous pressure.” Because of this, “these things happen suddenly.”