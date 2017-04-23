A Milwaukee woman says this popular device simply exploded on her wrist

Dina Mitchell of Milwaukee, Wisc., is speaking out to warn other Fitbit wearers about the devices after she says one of them exploded on her wrist.

She had owned her FitBit Flex 2 for barely two weeks before she says it simply exploded on her arm, giving her a second-degree burn so severe that KTLV wouldn’t air the wound.

“I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm,” she said, adding that a doctor had to remove shattered pieces of the device from her flesh. An urgent care facility in Waukesha, Wisc., confirmed to TMJ-4 that Mitchell had sought treatment there on the day after the injury.





She said there was no warning or obvious malfunction before the device exploded. More than the safety of the devices themselves, she’s worried about the people wearing them, including her nephew.

“[My nephew’s] whole class gets these, and they wear them,” she says. “Can you imagine what they would do to a child?”

FitBit is taking the claims seriously. They released the following statement: