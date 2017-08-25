A principal apologizes to her students after making an insensitive comment about clothing

Heather Taylor, principal of Stratford High School in Goose Creek, S.C., apologized after a comment she made about leggings sparked outrage among parents and students.

“I’m going to tell you now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, you look fat,” she can be heard saying on an audio recording.

Following the controversy, Taylor shared the following statement with People Magazine:

Yesterday and this morning, I met with each class of the Stratford High School student body. I addressed a comment made during a 10th grade assembly and shared from my heart that my intention was not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way. I assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success.





“I’m not a size zero and I kind of felt targeted because of my size,” sophomore Allison Veazey said of the initial comments.

Following Taylor’s apology, students presented a statement of support of their principal.