A principal speaks out after a parent includes Donald Trump in a Halloween display

A school is apologizing after a picture of a political display at a Massachusetts elementary school event went viral.

Republican State Committeewoman Amanda Kesterson shared an image of a graveyard displayed at the West Parish Grade 5 Parent Committee’s Halloween party. Kesterson noted that one of the tombstones created by a parent displayed the name “Don Trump.” She wrote on Facebook that it was “absolutely despicable that the PTO of one of our local elementary schools would bring this political agenda before our children.”

A letter was sent to parents on behalf of West Parish Elementary School Principal Telena S. Imel following the incident saying that school events were not the appropriate place to “display political agendas or opinions:”

West Parish School and the Gloucester Public Schools neither condone nor participate in this kind of activity. Our job is to train students to think for themselves, to understand their emotions, and to show respect, not to persuade them of any opinions, political or otherwise.

The full letter is available via Gloucester Times.

“This is not what we teach our children,” said Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who was also upset by the display. “I don’t care what your views are, what your political stand is, we do not bring it to the children. That’s not something we have ever done — or will do.”

